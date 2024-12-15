Jolly Dolphin owner granted bail of R40,000
A Jeffreys Bay nightclub owner accused of duping a string of investors out of a total R4.4m has been granted bail in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court.
Fraud accused Vasti Opperman was released from custody after paying bail of R40,000 on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.