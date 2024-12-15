Brighton Beach closed due to E. coli levels

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has announced the temporary closure of Brighton Beach due to ongoing challenges at the Fishwater Flats waste water treatment works, resulting in the detection of high levels of E. coli.
The municipality said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that Brighton Beach would be closed until such time that the results were within the stipulated limits.
“This decision is necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors,” the statement read.
The Fishwater Flats facility is responsible for treating about 64% of the municipality’s wastewater before it is discharged into the marine environment.
The final treated effluent is released at two points, the Brighton Beach pier and the Papenkuils River canal.
The underperformance of the waste water works is directly related to the unavailability of critical equipment, which has been severely affected by theft and vandalism over the past few years.
The theft of electrical cables that supply energy to the equipment plant, and the targeting of machinery, have disrupted waste water treatment processes.
Additionally, vandalism has caused extensive damage to the motor control centres, resulting in power supply interruptions.
The extent of the damage to multiple motor control centres and their associated cabling has necessitated their replacement, as repairs are not feasible.
“Due to these challenges, the Fishwater Flats waste water treatment works is unable to perform at its required capacity, leading to concerns about the quality of the treated effluent being discharged.
“As a precautionary measure, Brighton Beach will be closed until further notice to prevent any potential health risks to the public.
“Residents are advised to use alternative beaches during this period, as the municipality is deeply concerned for their health and safety.
“We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause, but the safety of our community is our top priority.
“We are working diligently to address these issues and restore its full operational capacity.”
To address these issues, the municipality said it had employed additional private security guards to protect the site.
The reinstatement of the damaged and vandalised equipment, plant, and machinery was in progress, it said.
Efforts are also under way to improve the final effluent quality and ensure its effective disinfection.
“We are also conducting ongoing monitoring of water quality to ensure that any changes are promptly addressed, and that the safety of our residents is maintained.
“The repairs to the mechanical and electrical equipment and machinery have progressed, though slowly.
“About R10.5m has been spent to date, with a further R4m plus a R4.9m rollover planned for the current financial year.”
The municipality said based on the progress made, and the anticipated work, the current final effluent cumulative compliance of 38.89% was expected to increase to a 70% cumulative target by June 2025.
HeraldLIVE
Brighton Beach closed due to E. coli levels
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has announced the temporary closure of Brighton Beach due to ongoing challenges at the Fishwater Flats waste water treatment works, resulting in the detection of high levels of E. coli.
The municipality said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that Brighton Beach would be closed until such time that the results were within the stipulated limits.
“This decision is necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors,” the statement read.
The Fishwater Flats facility is responsible for treating about 64% of the municipality’s wastewater before it is discharged into the marine environment.
The final treated effluent is released at two points, the Brighton Beach pier and the Papenkuils River canal.
The underperformance of the waste water works is directly related to the unavailability of critical equipment, which has been severely affected by theft and vandalism over the past few years.
The theft of electrical cables that supply energy to the equipment plant, and the targeting of machinery, have disrupted waste water treatment processes.
Additionally, vandalism has caused extensive damage to the motor control centres, resulting in power supply interruptions.
The extent of the damage to multiple motor control centres and their associated cabling has necessitated their replacement, as repairs are not feasible.
“Due to these challenges, the Fishwater Flats waste water treatment works is unable to perform at its required capacity, leading to concerns about the quality of the treated effluent being discharged.
“As a precautionary measure, Brighton Beach will be closed until further notice to prevent any potential health risks to the public.
“Residents are advised to use alternative beaches during this period, as the municipality is deeply concerned for their health and safety.
“We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause, but the safety of our community is our top priority.
“We are working diligently to address these issues and restore its full operational capacity.”
To address these issues, the municipality said it had employed additional private security guards to protect the site.
The reinstatement of the damaged and vandalised equipment, plant, and machinery was in progress, it said.
Efforts are also under way to improve the final effluent quality and ensure its effective disinfection.
“We are also conducting ongoing monitoring of water quality to ensure that any changes are promptly addressed, and that the safety of our residents is maintained.
“The repairs to the mechanical and electrical equipment and machinery have progressed, though slowly.
“About R10.5m has been spent to date, with a further R4m plus a R4.9m rollover planned for the current financial year.”
The municipality said based on the progress made, and the anticipated work, the current final effluent cumulative compliance of 38.89% was expected to increase to a 70% cumulative target by June 2025.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News