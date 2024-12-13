One person is dead and 16 other people are seriously injured after a truck from Zimbabwe collided into six trucks and five other vehicles on the N3 South just before the Mariannhill toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.
The victim who died was reported to be a truck driver.
“Regrettably, we are starting the long weekend on a very negative note. This follows a multiple vehicle crash just before Mariannhill Toll Plaza on the N3,” KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma said.
He said the driver of a truck from Zimbabwe was among those still trapped.
“We request motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes and to delay any trip leading to Mariannhill toll plaza.”
Duma said his department's preliminary figures for the December 1 to December 12 period were a cause for concern.
“In 2023, the department recorded 56 crashes. In 2024 we have 63 crashes.
“After this afternoon's multiple-vehicle crash in Mariannhill toll plaza, this number will increase,” Duma said.
ALS Paramedics personnel, who are on the scene, said initial reports suggested a truck lost control and ploughed into vehicles which were slowing down before the toll plaza.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said once all the patients were treated on scene and cut free, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.
“Unfortunately one of the truck drivers had sustained injuries. Despite best efforts by advanced life support paramedics, the patient died on the scene.
“The national route should be closed for some time to allow emergency personnel to clear the scene as well investigate the circumstances around this collision.”
TimesLIVE
One dead 16 seriously injured after multi-vehicle collision on N3 south in KZN
Image: ALS Paramedics
TimesLIVE
