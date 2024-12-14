Enjoy a merry dose of Christmas cheer at annual carols evening

With December 25 just around the corner, it’s time to celebrate some fun-filled Christmas cheer at the annual Impact carols evening on Saturday.
Since 2010, Impact Community Theatre (formerly the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society), has celebrated Christmas with the community coming together to enjoy a rousing carols singalong to support a great cause and celebrate the joy of the festive season as Impact looks forward to an exciting 2025.
The evening is also a fun-filled celebration of all the amazing work done during 2024 by one of the Bay’s most active and prestigious community theatre companies.
Every year, family and friends gather from all over Nelson Mandela Bay to join in the fun and share the joy of giving with the Maranatha Children’s Home.
The 2024 event, at 6.30pm for 7pm at the Savoy Theatre, has an exciting line-up including the Maranatha Choir, fan favourite Harrison Nash, and the new Impact youth ambassador Mieka Swanepoel.
Also featured will be some of the most popular performers from Impact shows during the year, including Melissa Leander, Scoutt Mey-de Lange, Carley-Rose Kamoeto, Liyabukwa France and Elmarie Jonker.
The highlight of the night is the “very lekker” SA-style 12 days of Christmas featuring children from the audience as elephants, dolphins, drummers, vuvuzela blowers and Springbok players.
Entry is R40 for children, students and pensioners, R60 for adults, or R180 for a family ticket (two adults, two concession), and includes the carols song sheet.
Pre-book your seats with Rose Cowpar via WhatsApp on 072-906-1977.
Seating is cabaret-style so patrons are welcome to bring along a picnic basket and decorate their table, with a special prize for the most fabulous Christmas table.
Impact is asking all carollers to share the Christmas joy and bring along gifts, toys, clothing, school or food items for the Maranatha Children’s Home.
Maranatha’s mission is to create opportunities for children and adults to restore their broken lives and give them hope for the future.
The Savoy Theatre has a full service bar and coffee bar.
Enjoy a merry dose of Christmas cheer at annual carols evening
Image: SIMONE JEFFREY
