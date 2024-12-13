Van Niekerk’s China jaunts cost ratepayers more than R1m
Three trips to China involving Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk cost ratepayers a total R1.047m between December 2023 and September 2024.
Van Niekerk travelled to China in his previous role as mayor with Babalwa Lobishe, who was his deputy at the time, and several officials of the metro...
