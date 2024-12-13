The South African Football Association (Safa) will present their financial turnaround strategy to sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie after their next national executive committee meeting early next year.
This comes after the department of sport, arts and culture advanced Safa R5m from their 2025 grant so the organisation could pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana bonuses and staff salaries.
Safa said their financial problems are a result of insufficient sponsorship revenue and having to deal with escalating costs for Bafana and Banyana during their respective qualifying campaigns.
“Unfortunately our sponsorship funding, which we heavily rely on, has not been sufficient in recent times to meet our monthly obligations, over and above other costs that arise due to the hosting and participation of our national teams in international competitions,” said Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.
Safa to present financial turnaround strategy to sports minister McKenzie
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The South African Football Association (Safa) will present their financial turnaround strategy to sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie after their next national executive committee meeting early next year.
This comes after the department of sport, arts and culture advanced Safa R5m from their 2025 grant so the organisation could pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana bonuses and staff salaries.
Safa said their financial problems are a result of insufficient sponsorship revenue and having to deal with escalating costs for Bafana and Banyana during their respective qualifying campaigns.
“Unfortunately our sponsorship funding, which we heavily rely on, has not been sufficient in recent times to meet our monthly obligations, over and above other costs that arise due to the hosting and participation of our national teams in international competitions,” said Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.
“Despite the reduction in our financial resources due to the tough economic climate in the country and other reasons beyond our control, the association has not stopped investing significantly in the preparation and participation of competitive South African national teams on the international stage (from U15s to senior men and women) that have continued to make the country proud.”
On the field, things have not been bad for Bafana, with coach Hugo Broos and his Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists having qualified for next year’s tournament in Morocco.
African champions Banyana have qualified for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after a 2-0 (3-1 aggregate) victory over Burkina Faso in a game that also served as farewell for veteran defender Janine van Wyk.
Next year’s Wafcon will also be held in Morocco and Banyana have been drawn in Group C where they will face Ghana, Mali and Tanzania.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News