News

LISTEN | Citizen of the Year winner shares advice on staying safe in the water this summer

13 December 2024
Bathers have been urged to exercise caution when swimming and to never leave children unsupervised in the water
OBEY THE SIGNS: Bathers have been urged to exercise caution when swimming and to never leave children unsupervised in the water
Image: ALAN EASON

Summer is here and water safety is a top priority during the festive season. 

Swimming experts and emergency responders have urged bathers to exercise caution and to never leave children unsupervised in or near the water.

On Friday’s episode of Behind The Herald Headlines, Daron Mann chats to The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year Health and Safety category winner Natalie Ogden. 

She discusses practical water safety tips for whether you are swimming in the ocean, a river, dam or pool and advises to always swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty to enjoy the festive season responsibly. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Chery Tiggo Cross
uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary

Most Read