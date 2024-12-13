Summer is here and water safety is a top priority during the festive season.
Swimming experts and emergency responders have urged bathers to exercise caution and to never leave children unsupervised in or near the water.
On Friday’s episode of Behind The Herald Headlines, Daron Mann chats to The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year Health and Safety category winner Natalie Ogden.
She discusses practical water safety tips for whether you are swimming in the ocean, a river, dam or pool and advises to always swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty to enjoy the festive season responsibly.
LISTEN | Citizen of the Year winner shares advice on staying safe in the water this summer
Image: ALAN EASON
Summer is here and water safety is a top priority during the festive season.
Swimming experts and emergency responders have urged bathers to exercise caution and to never leave children unsupervised in or near the water.
On Friday’s episode of Behind The Herald Headlines, Daron Mann chats to The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year Health and Safety category winner Natalie Ogden.
She discusses practical water safety tips for whether you are swimming in the ocean, a river, dam or pool and advises to always swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty to enjoy the festive season responsibly.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News