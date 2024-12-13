News

Jolly Dolphin owner to hear bail decision on Friday

Vasti Opperman a flight risk and allegedly faked proofs of payment, court hears

By Brandon Nel - 13 December 2024

The owner of the Jolly Dolphin nightclub in Jeffreys Bay, Vasti Opperman, faced a tough day in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday during the second day of her bail application after being characterised as a flight risk, violent and a fraudster. 

Opperman, who is facing at least 14 charges of fraud amounting to R4.4m, allegedly collected money from investors with promises of 5% to 10% interest a month via her business Arcus Invest...

