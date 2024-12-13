Jolly Dolphin owner to hear bail decision on Friday
Vasti Opperman a flight risk and allegedly faked proofs of payment, court hears
The owner of the Jolly Dolphin nightclub in Jeffreys Bay, Vasti Opperman, faced a tough day in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday during the second day of her bail application after being characterised as a flight risk, violent and a fraudster.
Opperman, who is facing at least 14 charges of fraud amounting to R4.4m, allegedly collected money from investors with promises of 5% to 10% interest a month via her business Arcus Invest...
