Innovative approach to maths earns Kariega woman a PhD
Pamela Zinn’s teaching model uses computer hardware and software, but offline
Pupils need more than chalk and talk.
This simple philosophy is what propelled 76-year-old Pamela Zinn to pursue and subsequently graduate with a PhD in the Faculty of Education at Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.