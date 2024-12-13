News

Enjoy carols by candlelight with Asanda Bam and Friends

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 13 December 2024

The inaugural Christmas carols by candlelight with Asanda Bam and Friends will be taking centre stage at The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Central this weekend to take the audience on a nostalgic trip into the happiest time of the year.

With the likes of Asanda Mqiki and Nosisi Mavela adding their vocal prowess to the performance, Bam aims to stage a unique carolling experience on Saturday...

