Adding a little spook to the Christmas season is the return of the ever-popular SA’s Mystery Ghost Tours, which will run on December 20 and 21.
The owner of the tours, Gqeberha-born Mark Rose-Christie, will be hosting them with his usual dramatic flair, telling enchanting ghost stories and getting up to his well-loved unexpected tricks.
Stops include the South End Museum, Opera House, The Little Theatre, Fort Frederick, the Maritime Club (which also serves as a pub stop), The Dark Room with a surprise chilling effect, St George’s Preparatory School, the old Park Hotel in Park Drive, Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital, and plenty more along the way.
The tour ends inside a historical cemetery with visits to several famous graves, winding up with a thrilling visual climax.
Some of the ghosts expected to visit are “The White Lady” who continually walks through a wall at the Opera House; the tragic tale of a little girl who was killed when she fell off a cliff in the Baakens River Valley; a comical ghost at the old Park Hotel; a grandfather who is a “Crisis Ghost” who goes to the children’s wards at the hospital to find his grandson; and a mischievous ghost.
On the tours, apart from all the stories, Rose-Christie delivers a brief history of the paranormal, and later on talks about the science of the paranormal and performs some live demonstrations such as bending your spare or old keys to demonstrate psychokinetic mind power.
The tours are a mix of entertainment, history, architecture and science to please all tastes.
Though it is mostly adult entertainment, children aged six years and older are welcome to attend.
So pack your picnic baskets and drinks and enjoy a festive night out with friends and family.
For further details, including pricing and times, as well as bookings, visit www.MysteryGhostProductions.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Do you dare to go on a mystery ghost tour in Gqeberha?
Image: SUPPLIED
Adding a little spook to the Christmas season is the return of the ever-popular SA’s Mystery Ghost Tours, which will run on December 20 and 21.
The owner of the tours, Gqeberha-born Mark Rose-Christie, will be hosting them with his usual dramatic flair, telling enchanting ghost stories and getting up to his well-loved unexpected tricks.
Stops include the South End Museum, Opera House, The Little Theatre, Fort Frederick, the Maritime Club (which also serves as a pub stop), The Dark Room with a surprise chilling effect, St George’s Preparatory School, the old Park Hotel in Park Drive, Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital, and plenty more along the way.
The tour ends inside a historical cemetery with visits to several famous graves, winding up with a thrilling visual climax.
Some of the ghosts expected to visit are “The White Lady” who continually walks through a wall at the Opera House; the tragic tale of a little girl who was killed when she fell off a cliff in the Baakens River Valley; a comical ghost at the old Park Hotel; a grandfather who is a “Crisis Ghost” who goes to the children’s wards at the hospital to find his grandson; and a mischievous ghost.
On the tours, apart from all the stories, Rose-Christie delivers a brief history of the paranormal, and later on talks about the science of the paranormal and performs some live demonstrations such as bending your spare or old keys to demonstrate psychokinetic mind power.
The tours are a mix of entertainment, history, architecture and science to please all tastes.
Though it is mostly adult entertainment, children aged six years and older are welcome to attend.
So pack your picnic baskets and drinks and enjoy a festive night out with friends and family.
For further details, including pricing and times, as well as bookings, visit www.MysteryGhostProductions.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News