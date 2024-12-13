News

Court, council, and Gary’s two suits

Busy day for deputy mayor ends in his suspension from the post

Premium
By Riaan Marais and Andisa Bonani - 13 December 2024

Despite his busy schedule, rushing from his court appearance to a council meeting, National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk found time for a quick wardrobe change between appointments.

However, hours later, he faced a setback when he was suspended from his post as deputy mayor...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Chery Tiggo Cross
uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary

Most Read