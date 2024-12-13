Court, council, and Gary’s two suits
Busy day for deputy mayor ends in his suspension from the post
Despite his busy schedule, rushing from his court appearance to a council meeting, National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk found time for a quick wardrobe change between appointments.
However, hours later, he faced a setback when he was suspended from his post as deputy mayor...
