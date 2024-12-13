Breathing space for spaza shops to register
Spaza shops have been given a little more time to register their businesses, with the deadline extended to Tuesday.
During a council meeting on Thursday, public health political head Thsonono Buyeye told councillors that co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa had clarified that the deadline for registration was now December 17...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.