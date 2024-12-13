News

Breathing space for spaza shops to register

By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 December 2024

Spaza shops have been given a little more time to register their businesses, with the deadline extended to Tuesday.

During a council meeting on Thursday, public health political head Thsonono Buyeye told councillors that co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa had clarified that the deadline for registration was now December 17...

