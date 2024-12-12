Vodacom East Cape festive upgrade set to keep folk connected

Vodacom Eastern Cape has completed major improvements to its communications network, which will contribute to a safe and festive season in the province.
Vodacom Eastern Cape managing executive Zakhele Jiyani said on Wednesday that the network improvements would accommodate increased cellphone communication traffic needs over the Christmas holidays.
“For the past few months, the Vodacom Eastern Cape region has made efforts to provide a consistent network experience during this festive period so that customers can have peace of mind that they can stay connected when visiting the province.
“We modernised the network infrastructure, rolled out 240 new 5G sites and thus improved network capacity.
“We also added 4G capacity to 40 towers across the province.
“The rollout will enable better connectivity and improved network speeds for the end user.
“Additionally, we have enhanced network quality and availability at 98 locations in popular tourist destinations across the province.”
Jiyani said he was confident the upgrades would make a positive difference.
“I can assure those who will be visiting areas such as the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, OR Tambo district municipality and the Garden Route, that they will experience improved data speeds and enjoy great voice quality on the network.”
The upgrades are part of the R500m capex spend for the region for this financial year which prioritised modernising the network, energy projects and accelerating broadband coverage, particularly in the province’s townships and deep rural areas.
This investment forms part of the company’s commitment to drive digital inclusion in the communities in which it operates.
With power/energy issues still present in certain parts of the province, the region improved backup power at 107 locations to ensure network stability and overcome any potential downtime and congestion issues in key areas.
Seventy-six towers received power infrastructure upgrades and 31 new standby generators were installed at key network facilities.
The local telecom business continues to face significant challenges from base station vandalism and theft, since these illegal activities affect network services, causing frequent outages for customers.
Vodacom Eastern Cape has taken a holistic approach to handling this.
More than 100 areas a month experience theft and vandalism, resulting in interruption of services.
Jiyani said to mitigate these challenges, Vodacom Eastern Cape had invested in robust security measures to protect base station sites and equipment.
“While we have invested significantly in boosting our security measures at our base station sites, we acknowledge that the fight against vandalism and theft is ongoing, with crime syndicates finding new ways to carry out their illegal operations.
“That is why we are appealing to all stakeholders, from law enforcement to communities, to play a part in curbing these offences.”
Vodacom urges citizens to report incidents of battery theft or site vandalism through their toll-free number 082-241-9952, or by contacting the SAPS on 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Image: 123RF/SAM74100
