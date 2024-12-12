Testimony in Omotoso case comes to an end — finally
The end is finally in sight for the drawn-out trial of human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, as the defence closed its case on Wednesday.
The matter was postponed to 2025 for closing arguments ahead of sentencing...
