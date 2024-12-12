The police are searching for a man who was last seen at Big Daddy’s Liquor Store in Struandale on October 12 shortly before 1pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Slade Jaden Dause, 25, was last seen by a friend.
“He never returned to his home in Missionvale and was reported missing by his mother on October 14,” Beetge said.
“He was last seen wearing a navy T-shirt and a navy jacket.”
Anyone with information related to the case should contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Zamikaya Khowa, on 063-081-1426 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Search for man, 25, who went missing in October
