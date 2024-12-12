Plan to get Eskom to assist Nelson Mandela Bay with electricity inefficiencies rejected
Proposal not accepted due to misunderstanding over outsourcing, says energy political head
A proposal to forge a partnership with power utility Eskom to assist Nelson Mandela Bay with its electricity challenges was rejected during a closed mayoral committee meeting on Tuesday.
The report by corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego said the partnership was aimed at addressing inefficiencies that undermined the electricity and energy directorate’s ability to deliver reliable services to the metro...
