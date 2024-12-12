Oliphant mounts legal bid to overturn EP Rugby presidential election
Beaten EP rugby presidential candidate Willem Oliphant has sent a legal letter stating his intention to have the union’s election result overturned after he was narrowly defeated 119-116 by George Malgas.
Lawyers acting on behalf of Oliphant wrote to SA Rugby alleging that on November 30 several irregular and unlawful actions were taken to orchestrate what they claimed to be a flawed election process...
