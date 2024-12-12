News

Lifman murder accused to spend Christmas behind bars

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 December 2024
GUNNED DOWN: Alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman was fatally shot on November 3 in George
The two men accused of gunning down underworld figure Mark Lifman in an apparent hit will be spending Christmas behind bars after their bail applications were postponed to 2025.

Johannes Jacobs, 53, and Gert Bezuidenhout, 37, appeared briefly in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

While the matter had been set down for a formal bail application, the defence asked for more time to consult the accused.

The matter was accordingly postponed to January 16.

Lifman, 57, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Garden Route Mall in November, a day before he was due to appear in court for murder.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

The two accused were arrested shortly after the incident, while driving between Willowmore in the Eastern Cape and Uniondale in the Western Cape.

