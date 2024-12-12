Kroneberg Primary bids farewell to two staff stalwarts
Kroneberg Primary School recently celebrated the remarkable careers of two of its most decorated and dedicated staff members, former principal Yul Billett and secretary Germaine Africa, who both retired this year.
Billett and Africa devoted 36 and 41 years, respectively, to the school and its community during their tenure at the only institution they ever served...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.