News

Jolly Dolphin owner thought arrest ‘was a joke’

J-Bay woman accused of investment scheme fraud applies for bail

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 12 December 2024

When the police arrived to arrest a Jeffreys Bay nightclub owner accused of duping people in a multimillion-rand investment scheme, she thought it was a joke.

But her laughter quickly turned to tears when she was cuffed and placed in a police van...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test

Most Read