Hawks swoop on beleaguered lawyer Stoltz
Previously labelled dishonest, selfish and calculated by the Legal Practice Council, he heads to court on Thursday
The law has finally caught up with disgraced Gqeberha lawyer Du-Wayne Stoltz, who was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly stealing a client’s payout from his previous employer.
Stoltz, who was released on bail of R2,000 shortly after his arrest, is due to appear in the city’s commercial crimes court on Thursday for his defence attorney to come on record...
