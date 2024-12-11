'Hands off Jordaan': Mama Joy stands by Safa president amid fraud, theft charges

Jordaan and his co-accused failed to have their case struck off the roll and the case was postponed to February 7 2025.

Previously, Jordaan had filed an urgent application to interdict his arrest and prosecution, but the National Prosecuting Authority deemed the application flawed, leading to his arrest. The trio was released on R200,000 bail each after their first appearance last month.

Despite the allegations, Mama Joy remains confident in Jordaan's leadership, attributing the charges to jealousy over his success. “Some people are jealous. They can see him doing well. As a supporter, I am happy under his leadership. He is doing well in his job. Personally, I think Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana are doing well under his leadership. For me, that's an achievement under his leadership,” she said in an interview with Kaya FM.

Mama Joy was among a group of supporters who rallied in court on Tuesday in defence of Jordaan. However, her support was met with criticism.