Gary van Niekerk suspended as Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk has been suspended by the council.
On Thursday evening, 56 councillors, mostly made up of members of the governing coalition, voted for Van Niekerk to be suspended while 48 voted in favour of Van Niekerk being fired altogether.
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom did not support either stance, saying both were illegal.
After hours of debating whether to allow the tabling of a motion of no confidence against Van Niekerk, the majority of the council settled on his suspension.
The debate stemmed from a report by council speaker Eugene Johnson notifying the council that Van Niekerk was served with a J175 summons instructing him to appear before the specialised commercial crimes court on December 12.
He is facing four charges, including cyber fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).
Van Niekerk’s case was postponed to January 15 for further investigation.
DA councillor Morne Steyn submitted a non-confidence motion on November 15 calling for Van Niekerk’s removal after his arrest.
In a separate council process, an ad hoc committee appointed by the council to investigate claims of misconduct against Van Niekerk found him guilty of going against the provisions of the MFMA and the code of conduct for councillors.
Johnson maintained the motion of no confidence would not be debated at Thursday’s meeting.
The back and forth prompted acting city manager Mandla George to solicit a legal opinion that stated the motion could be brought back at a later meeting, but not on December 12 as Johnson had already made a ruling not to entertain it.
George then tabled another option which was that Van Niekerk could instead be suspended as deputy mayor and serve as a regular councillor while his legal case plays out in court and pending an outcome from co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams on the ad hoc committee’s report.
The ad hoc committee, appointed by the council, investigated claims of misconduct against Van Niekerk and found him guilty of going against the provisions of the MFMA and the code of conduct for councillors.
On November 14, the council adopted the ad hoc committee report recommending Van Niekerk’s suspension or removal as a councillor due to a range of allegations that had been levelled against him.
It requested that Williams make the final decision and agreed that Johnson should send him the report.
