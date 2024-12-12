Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk arrived at the city's commercial crimes court on Thursday morning to make his first appearance on charges of cyber fraud.
Dressed in a blue suit, tie and wearing sunglasses, Van Niekerk was flanked by National Alliance councillor Stag Mitchell.
Outside the court, Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba addressed the media.
He said a thorough investigation by the elite police unit had led to Van Niekerk's arrest .
The former mayor faces four charges, including cyber fraud and for violating the Municipal Finance Management Act.
Van Niekerk is accused of hiring Boqwana Burns Incorporated in 2022 when his seat in the council was declared vacant by now-suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.
He racked up a legal bill of more than R551,586.
Boqwana Burns Incorporated was hired by Van Niekerk for various legal issues involving Nqwazi, Eugene Johnson when she was the mayor, and for his party’s members to attend council meetings after their positions were declared vacant with the Electoral Commission of SA.
It is alleged that Boqwana Burns Incorporated was not on the municipality’s panel of attorneys at the time.
Van Niekerk is accused of having engaged the services of Boqwana Burns Incorporated amid a legal dispute with a faction within his party.
He is also accused of soliciting a legal opinion from McWilliams and Elliott Incorporated, costing R23,393.
His request for a legal opinion was denied by Selwyn Thys, a former CFO who was acting as city manager.
He was issued with a summons to appear in court last month.
After his brief appearance on Thursday, the case was postponed to January 15 for further investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Gary van Niekerk makes first court appearance
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk arrived at the city's commercial crimes court on Thursday morning to make his first appearance on charges of cyber fraud.
Dressed in a blue suit, tie and wearing sunglasses, Van Niekerk was flanked by National Alliance councillor Stag Mitchell.
Outside the court, Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba addressed the media.
He said a thorough investigation by the elite police unit had led to Van Niekerk's arrest .
The former mayor faces four charges, including cyber fraud and for violating the Municipal Finance Management Act.
Van Niekerk is accused of hiring Boqwana Burns Incorporated in 2022 when his seat in the council was declared vacant by now-suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.
He racked up a legal bill of more than R551,586.
Boqwana Burns Incorporated was hired by Van Niekerk for various legal issues involving Nqwazi, Eugene Johnson when she was the mayor, and for his party’s members to attend council meetings after their positions were declared vacant with the Electoral Commission of SA.
It is alleged that Boqwana Burns Incorporated was not on the municipality’s panel of attorneys at the time.
Van Niekerk is accused of having engaged the services of Boqwana Burns Incorporated amid a legal dispute with a faction within his party.
He is also accused of soliciting a legal opinion from McWilliams and Elliott Incorporated, costing R23,393.
His request for a legal opinion was denied by Selwyn Thys, a former CFO who was acting as city manager.
He was issued with a summons to appear in court last month.
After his brief appearance on Thursday, the case was postponed to January 15 for further investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News