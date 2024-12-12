Card cloner sentenced after conviction for fuel racket
Increasing fuel prices have put a dent in many motorists’ budgets, but one man’s plan to get diesel for free earned him a prison sentence in the Gqeberha regional court earlier this week.
Vuyisa Maliwa was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of cloning several fleet bank cards belonging to Eastern Cape government departments and using them to steal almost R80,000 in diesel earlier this year...
