News

Burnt bodies found in Kariega

By Herald Reporter - 12 December 2024
Burnt bodies of two men have been found in Kariega
DOUBLE MURDER: Burnt bodies of two men have been found in Kariega
Image: GARETH WILSON

The burnt bodies of two men have been found in the bushes next to Koedoeskloof Road in Kariega.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the bodies of the unidentified men were already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

He said it was suspected they had been burned with burning tyres.

A double murder case has been opened for investigation.

Any person with information that could help with the investigation and to identify the deceased is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Ricardo January, on 072-217-5772 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test

Most Read