The burnt bodies of two men have been found in the bushes next to Koedoeskloof Road in Kariega.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the bodies of the unidentified men were already in an advanced stage of decomposition.
He said it was suspected they had been burned with burning tyres.
A double murder case has been opened for investigation.
Any person with information that could help with the investigation and to identify the deceased is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Ricardo January, on 072-217-5772 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Burnt bodies found in Kariega
Image: GARETH WILSON
