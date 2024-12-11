Prayers, guidance and foot rubs in Omotoso’s bedroom
But these were innocent interactions, pastor says, insisting the rape and other allegations levelled against him by young women are lies
He welcomed women into his bedroom in the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church’s mission house when they sought his counsel, and they would visit him in private for prayer, guidance or to massage his feet.
But Pastor Timothy Omotoso maintained these were innocent interactions, and said all allegations of rape, sexual assault or lewd remarks at the expense of his congregants at the mission house in Durban or during church-related travels abroad were blatant lies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.