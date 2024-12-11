Plett security guards down tools over unpaid salaries
While the management of Isolomzi Security Company and the Bitou municipality bicker about payments, at least 50 security guards have been struggling to make ends meet due to their salaries allegedly not being paid since October.
The group of security guards kicked off the festive season by downing tools and staged a picket outside the Isolomzi offices in Plettenberg Bay on Friday last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.