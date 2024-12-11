Motor company brings bucket loads of cheer to the needy
Hundreds of impoverished families recently received some early Christmas joy, by the bucket load in fact, as an annual fundraiser ensured they too got to enjoy the spoils of the festive season.
Isuzu Motors SA, in partnership with the Rise Against Hunger NPO and Love Story NPC, continued its tradition of making a meaningful contribution in the communities it serves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.