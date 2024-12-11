Minute of silence for victims of GBV
Poignant moment to be preceded by ringing of church bells on Thursday
While 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence might have come to a close on Tuesday, Nelson Mandela Bay residents and the rest of SA are ensuring the message is not lost with a minute of silence at noon on Thursday preceded by the ringing of church bells.
The 12/12/12EndGBVF collective, formed in 2022 by human rights organisations and activists, has established itself as one of the hallmarks to ensure the message of activism and the fight against GBV continues. ..
