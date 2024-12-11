News

Man sentenced for failed attempt at extortion

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 11 December 2024

A man who tried to make a quick buck by extorting money from a Gqeberha spaza shop owner soon thereafter found himself in court, confessing to his crimes.

Olow Mohad Adam, 40, was handed a suspended sentence in the city's regional court on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test

Most Read