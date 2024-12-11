Kirkwood woman stole R820,000 from elderly farmer

It has taken more than seven years, but a former branch administrator at FNB has finally been found guilty of stealing R820,000 from an elderly farmer.
Described as evasive by the prosecution, Leonie Stiemie, 53, was convicted in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on two counts of theft.
Stiemie, who worked for FNB in Kirkwood, stole R400,000 from her client’s FNB deeds box and R420,000 from his bank account.
The wronged client, however, never saw justice as he died during the protracted trial which was marred by several delays.
Between 2011 and February 2015, Andries Renken, an 87-year-old farmer in Kirkwood, was convinced by the woman to store R400,000 in a deeds box at FNB.
Before that Renken had kept the cash, made from his farming business operations, at home. However, he felt it was unsafe.
Trusting Stiemie, who regularly assisted him at the bank, he agreed to store the funds in the FNB deeds box.
Clients were procedurally given two keys, but Renken had never received any keys nor had he been asked to sign a custody agreement, the court heard.
In August 2014, Renken inquired about the money and Stiemie claimed she had invested half of it on his behalf.
In February 2015, Renken visited the branch again, only to find that Stiemie was no longer employed there.
On hearing about his visit, Stiemie went to Renken’s home.
Initially, she claimed that the money had been stolen during a robbery at the branch.
However, it was later confirmed that no boxes had been stolen.
After admitting to taking the money, Stiemie offered to repay it in instalments of R666 a month.
Renken rejected her offer, citing the number 666 the “devil’s number”.
Stiemie only partially repaid Renken, returning R21,000 of the stolen funds.
Further investigation revealed that a deposit slip related to the theft had been forged, with a handwriting analyst for the state confirming that the signature was Stiemie’s, not Renken’s.
During the trial, Stiemie denied making arrangements to repay Renken, claiming she had been under heavy medication when she visited his home.
Renken, as a single witness, played a key role in the conviction.
His testimony, despite his advanced age, was admitted as truthful and the only probable version.
The trial was delayed for three years due to postponements by the defence to procure a handwriting specialist to counter the state’s version.
The prosecutor who initially handled the case also died in 2021.
This week, Stiemie was finally found guilty.
The case was postponed to February 11 for sentencing proceedings.
Steimie was granted R1,000 bail pending the sentence.
She is required to report to the Kirkwood police station twice a week, surrender her travel documents to the National Prosecuting Authority, and is prevented from applying for any further travel documents.
The state will call for a lengthy term of imprisonment.
HeraldLIVE
Kirkwood woman stole R820,000 from elderly farmer
Image: 123RF
It has taken more than seven years, but a former branch administrator at FNB has finally been found guilty of stealing R820,000 from an elderly farmer.
Described as evasive by the prosecution, Leonie Stiemie, 53, was convicted in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on two counts of theft.
Stiemie, who worked for FNB in Kirkwood, stole R400,000 from her client’s FNB deeds box and R420,000 from his bank account.
The wronged client, however, never saw justice as he died during the protracted trial which was marred by several delays.
Between 2011 and February 2015, Andries Renken, an 87-year-old farmer in Kirkwood, was convinced by the woman to store R400,000 in a deeds box at FNB.
Before that Renken had kept the cash, made from his farming business operations, at home. However, he felt it was unsafe.
Trusting Stiemie, who regularly assisted him at the bank, he agreed to store the funds in the FNB deeds box.
Clients were procedurally given two keys, but Renken had never received any keys nor had he been asked to sign a custody agreement, the court heard.
In August 2014, Renken inquired about the money and Stiemie claimed she had invested half of it on his behalf.
In February 2015, Renken visited the branch again, only to find that Stiemie was no longer employed there.
On hearing about his visit, Stiemie went to Renken’s home.
Initially, she claimed that the money had been stolen during a robbery at the branch.
However, it was later confirmed that no boxes had been stolen.
After admitting to taking the money, Stiemie offered to repay it in instalments of R666 a month.
Renken rejected her offer, citing the number 666 the “devil’s number”.
Stiemie only partially repaid Renken, returning R21,000 of the stolen funds.
Further investigation revealed that a deposit slip related to the theft had been forged, with a handwriting analyst for the state confirming that the signature was Stiemie’s, not Renken’s.
During the trial, Stiemie denied making arrangements to repay Renken, claiming she had been under heavy medication when she visited his home.
Renken, as a single witness, played a key role in the conviction.
His testimony, despite his advanced age, was admitted as truthful and the only probable version.
The trial was delayed for three years due to postponements by the defence to procure a handwriting specialist to counter the state’s version.
The prosecutor who initially handled the case also died in 2021.
This week, Stiemie was finally found guilty.
The case was postponed to February 11 for sentencing proceedings.
Steimie was granted R1,000 bail pending the sentence.
She is required to report to the Kirkwood police station twice a week, surrender her travel documents to the National Prosecuting Authority, and is prevented from applying for any further travel documents.
The state will call for a lengthy term of imprisonment.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News