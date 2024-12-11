Gqeberha couple accused of defrauding company of R3.5m

A Gqeberha couple appeared in the city’s commercial crimes court recently for allegedly defrauding a company of more than R3.5m in goods.
In some instances, items were allegedly even delivered to the couple’s home.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Lawrence Warren Scharneck and his wife, Shantel, both 41, were arrested on November 29.
Shantel was released on R5,000 bail later that day while her husband made a brief court appearance on December 4 and was also released on bail of R5,000.
Mhlakuvana said the couple allegedly worked in common purpose to defraud the company, Lithotech, of millions.
“It is alleged that [from] January 2021 to August 2023, Scharneck’s spouse, who is a creditor’s clerk at Lithotech, wrote [emails] to Kolok SA where she supplied them with invalid company [orders] of the items that she wanted.
“The reports indicated that the aforesaid goods were processed by the supplier and [allegedly] collected by the suspect, who is the husband.
“Further allegations divulged that in some instances the fabricated orders were delivered to their homestead or to the wife’s workplace,” Mhlakuvana said.
After the goods were delivered, Shantel allegedly manually adjusted the invoices as well as the company’s accounting system to match the supplier’s reconciliation.
“Subsequently, further reports exposed that the wife as part of her job description [allegedly] prepared the statements along with fictitious [reconciliations] deemed to be correct and duly loaded to the system for payments.
“Therefore, payments were made [on] various occasions.
“During auditing, the discrepancies were picked up and the matter was referred to the Hawks for probing.”
Mhlakuvana said investigations by the Hawks revealed that though Scharneck was not employed by Lithotech or by Kolok SA, on various occasions he collected goods that were allegedly fraudulently ordered by his wife on behalf of Lithotech under the pretext that they would be delivered to Kolok SA.
This allegedly led to Lithotech being prejudiced by more than R3.5m.
The matter was postponed to December 12 for a legal representative to be appointed. Scharneck will be joined in court by his wife on that date.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha couple accused of defrauding company of R3.5m
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
