A blue day for bathers at Gqeberha beaches
It was a blues party of note on the Gqeberha beachfront on Monday with the onshore breeze pushing a gorgeous selection of stingers into the swim zone and leaving thousands washed up on the sand.
Most open water swimmers got the warning through Hali’s Daily Conditions Report but veteran Wacky Stewart, who decided to go in for an early one, missed it and got his “most thorough hug from a bluebottle to date”...
