Schools boat race entrant drowns in Port Alfred

Heartbreak for Soweto family as 16-year-old disappears while enjoying a swim with other teenagers at East Beach

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 10 December 2024

Seven years after losing her nine-month-old baby, a Soweto mother has been dealt another blow after her 16-year-old son drowned in Port Alfred.

Lindokuhle Mbombo, a participant in the SA Schools Boat Race, disappeared under the water while swimming at East Beach on Thursday afternoon...

