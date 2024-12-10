Schools boat race entrant drowns in Port Alfred
Heartbreak for Soweto family as 16-year-old disappears while enjoying a swim with other teenagers at East Beach
Seven years after losing her nine-month-old baby, a Soweto mother has been dealt another blow after her 16-year-old son drowned in Port Alfred.
Lindokuhle Mbombo, a participant in the SA Schools Boat Race, disappeared under the water while swimming at East Beach on Thursday afternoon...
