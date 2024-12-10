SupaValue Foods celebrates Cuyler Bridge reopening with big savings

The reopening of the newly repaired Cuyler Bridge in Kariega (Uitenhage) is cause for celebration, says SupaValue Foods.

Also known as Niven’s Bridge, the structure was closed after being damaged in the October floods. This forced commuters to take time-consuming detours, creating massive traffic jams and limiting access to schools and businesses. Local enterprises reported a sharp decline in sales, while schools in the area had to postpone exams.

As a locally-focused business that's committed to making life a little easier for its loyal customers, SupaValue recognizes the challenges the Kariega and KwaNobuhle communities faced as a result. As a token of appreciation for their resilience, and to celebrate the reopening of the bridge, it's extending its Birthday Bash exclusively at its Kariega branch.