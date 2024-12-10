SupaValue Foods celebrates Cuyler Bridge reopening with big savings
The retailer has extended its Birthday Bash exclusively at its Kariega branch, giving you more time to enjoy unbeatable deals on its top-quality meats and poultry products
The reopening of the newly repaired Cuyler Bridge in Kariega (Uitenhage) is cause for celebration, says SupaValue Foods.
Also known as Niven’s Bridge, the structure was closed after being damaged in the October floods. This forced commuters to take time-consuming detours, creating massive traffic jams and limiting access to schools and businesses. Local enterprises reported a sharp decline in sales, while schools in the area had to postpone exams.
As a locally-focused business that's committed to making life a little easier for its loyal customers, SupaValue recognizes the challenges the Kariega and KwaNobuhle communities faced as a result. As a token of appreciation for their resilience, and to celebrate the reopening of the bridge, it's extending its Birthday Bash exclusively at its Kariega branch.
Hosted in November, SupaValue's Birthday Bash featured amazing savings across its entire range of top-quality meats and poultry products. Now visitors to its Kariega branch have more time to enjoy these same promotions, with incredible specials running up until December 24 2024, while stocks last.
Exclusive savings for Kariega shoppers
SupaValue is famed for offering factory prices direct to the public — and the extended Birthday Bash at its Kariega branch means even more savings.
Whether you're preparing for a festive feast or restocking your freezer, SupaValue's specials make it affordable to shop without compromising on quality. You can look forward to unbeatable deals on popular brands like Country Range, Chicken’tizer, Cater Chicken, Frey’s and more.
Fun and prizes await
The SupaValue Birthday Bash celebration isn’t just about savings — shoppers in Kariega can also enjoy exciting in-store activities. Try your luck with the spin-the-wheel game or take part in the "SupaValue Moment" selfie competition to stand a chance to win special prizes.
From everyday essentials to indulgent treats, the SupaValue Kariega branch is ready to help families save big this December with its extended Birthday Bash. Don't miss out: visit the store soonest.
Find SupaValue Foods at 1 Bell Street, Kariega. For updates, visit the SupaValue Foods website or follow @SupaValueFoodsGroup on Facebook. For more information, call 041 995 1794.
This article was sponsored by SupaValue Foods.