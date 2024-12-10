Madoda Ndlakuse wins big at literary awards
Inaugural annual Eastern Cape event hosted at Amazwi Museum of Literature in Makhanda
While he may have received numerous national awards, Gqeberha author Madoda Ndlakuse lauded the inaugural annual Eastern Cape Literary Awards as a big win after scooping two awards at the weekend in Makhanda.
The awards, hosted by publishing house Shofar Books at the Amazwi Museum of Literature in Makhanda on Saturday, saw 74 local authors vying for prizes across 35 categories with 17 authors from Nelson Mandela Bay receiving the runner-up award. ..
