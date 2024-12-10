Gqeberha fishing company fined for MPA breach
Minister hails landmark sentence in De Hoop case; critics say fine should have been stiffer, point to continuation of shark fishing
The fisheries and environment minister has hailed the landmark sentence imposed on a Gqeberha-based shark fishing company for operating illegally in the De Hoop Marine Protected Area.
The sentence — fines of R2m, of which R1m was suspended, and R150,000 — marks the first time the government has penalised a fishing vessel both for fishing in a protected area and, in so doing, damaging the marine environment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.