Gqeberha fishing company fined for MPA breach

Minister hails landmark sentence in De Hoop case; critics say fine should have been stiffer, point to continuation of shark fishing

By Guy Rogers - 10 December 2024

The fisheries and environment minister has hailed the landmark sentence imposed on a Gqeberha-based shark fishing company for operating illegally in the De Hoop Marine Protected Area. 

The sentence — fines of R2m, of which R1m was suspended, and R150,000 — marks the first time the government has penalised a fishing vessel both for fishing in a protected area and, in so doing, damaging the marine environment...

