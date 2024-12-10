Several schools, including Birchleigh Secondary, Pioneer Park High, Naturena Secondary and Theresa Park Primary, are receiving mobile classrooms. Theresa Park Primary and High schools, in the north of Pretoria, are receiving 38 mobile units.
SowetanLIVE
Gauteng education receives R207m cash injection for mobile classrooms
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has received a cash injection of R207m to fund additional mobile classrooms required for the 2025 pupil intake.
The budget was allocated towards creating 453 mobile classrooms and 73 ablutions to help accommodate 325,858 pupils placed in Gauteng schools for the 2025 academic year.
MEC Matome Chiloane revealed this on Monday while providing an update on grade 1 and grade 8 pupil placements.
He said the budget allocation follows 625 mobile units procured to create satellite schools in high-pressure areas.
Chiloane said the additional mobile classrooms will be constructed during the December break.
“The infrastructure unit will finalise the construction of mobile schools and delivery of mobile units at existing schools in December.
“Intervention teams are in place to address work stoppages as a result of community unrest. Contactors will be appointed on condition they will work through December,” said Chiloane.
SowetanLIVE
