Focus on ethical leadership at anti-corruption event in Kwazakhele
The importance of ethical leadership and the protection of state resources took centre stage during the Eastern Cape government’s commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day held in Kwazakhele on Monday.
December 9 is observed annually since 2003 to raise awareness on anti-corruption, particularly in government. ..
