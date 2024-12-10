Some passengers expressed frustration over the disruptions and the effect they had on their travel plans.
Zolani Zonyane shared his frustration on X.
“Operations are back to normal? That’s a lie. I have a seven-year-old who was excited about her destination. It’s more than two hours since her flight should have departed but she’s anxious, traumatised and miserable at the airport,” Zonyane said.
Other passengers also voiced displeasure with the delays and lack of communication from the airlines. Trish Sierra-Petrick, who was also caught in the delays, said: “If normal is your 6pm departure further delayed to 10.15pm and other flights cancelled, then yes, everything is definitely back to normal.”
Despite the operational issues, Acsa reiterated its apologies, urging affected travellers to remain patient as operations returned to normal.
While the refuelling problems have been addressed, many passengers are calling for greater transparency and clearer communication in future situations to reduce the stress and confusion that often accompany flight delays.
Ross Crichton took to Facebook calling for better communication from airlines.
“Dear airlines and specifically CEOs of airlines, the minute you communicate with your clients who are affected by delays, you will ease their uncertainty and anxiety. You have our details, so why the silent treatment when it goes squirrelly? Be better at looking after your clients and maybe, just maybe, you’ll buy yourself some loyalty,” he said.
The disruption follows on the heels of SAA announcing the suspension of its pilots' strike.
TimesLIVE
‘Everything is back to normal’: Acsa apologises for refuelling issues
Multimedia reporter
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber/ File photo
Operations at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have returned to normal after delays on Monday morning caused by refuelling issues affected multiple flights.
The disruption, caused by a faulty valve that was fixed in the afternoon, led to passengers being stranded for hours as aircraft were unable to “refuel as normal”, according to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).
In an update later, Acsa assured passengers the situation had been resolved.
“The fuel system is now fully operational and fuel trucks are on their way to the apron at OR Tambo International Airport. Operations are back to normal. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” it sai.
The system failure led to 54 flights being cancelled or delayed.
TimesLIVE
