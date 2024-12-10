News

Bullets fly during cash-in-transit heist

By Herald Reporter - 10 December 2024
NO FATALITIES: The bullet-ridden G4S vehicle that was forced to stop by a group of armed suspects during a cash-in-transit heist on the M17 in Motherwell on Monday afternoon
A brazen cash-in-transit heist on the M17 in Motherwell on Monday afternoon left spent bullets scattered across the road and motorists fearing for their safety.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the G4S vehicle was travelling along the M17 when armed suspects in two vehicles started shooting at it.

“Armed suspects shot at that cash truck until it came to a standstill,” Mhlakuvana said.

“They robbed the security guard and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

“Police then followed up and the suspects shot at the police.

“The suspects fled on foot and hijacked an Audi A1 while shooting at police.

“Police managed to arrest six suspects. We recovered firearms and some cash. No fatalities were reported.”

