A brazen cash-in-transit heist on the M17 in Motherwell on Monday afternoon left spent bullets scattered across the road and motorists fearing for their safety.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the G4S vehicle was travelling along the M17 when armed suspects in two vehicles started shooting at it.
“Armed suspects shot at that cash truck until it came to a standstill,” Mhlakuvana said.
“They robbed the security guard and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
“Police then followed up and the suspects shot at the police.
“The suspects fled on foot and hijacked an Audi A1 while shooting at police.
“Police managed to arrest six suspects. We recovered firearms and some cash. No fatalities were reported.”
Bullets fly during cash-in-transit heist
