Plettenberg Bay taking steps to minimise encounters with rabid seals
With scores of holidaymakers about to flood the Plettenberg Bay coastline, the Bitou municipality is adopting new safety measures in response to the outbreak of rabies in seals in the region.
The municipality has partnered with the NSRI, first responders, local doctors, stranding networks, marine tourism companies, law enforcement, CapeNature, SANParks and other conservation organisations to manage and mitigate run-ins with rabid seals this summer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.