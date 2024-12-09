Millions owed to crime-fighting SIU
Lack of financial support from municipalities and government undermining fight against corruption, says Odendaal
The Eastern Cape government and its municipalities are drowning in debt owed to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), with a staggering R119m in arrears.
Nelson Mandela Bay alone accounts for R8.7m of the amount owed...
