News

Millions owed to crime-fighting SIU

Lack of financial support from municipalities and government undermining fight against corruption, says Odendaal

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 December 2024

The Eastern Cape government and its municipalities are drowning in debt owed to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), with a staggering R119m in arrears.

Nelson Mandela Bay alone accounts for R8.7m of the amount owed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema’s MOST Awkward Date EVER
Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]

Most Read