The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s electricity teams were still working in Summerstrand and Kariega late on Sunday afternoon to restore power after a weekend of electricity disruptions across the metro.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said Summerstrand was one of the 32 areas identified on Friday for a planned outage to allow for emergency work on the Chelsea/Arlington and Arlington/Summerstrand overhead line.
“Once the teams got on site, they noticed some problems and as of now they are still working to address those and restore the power in Summerstrand.”
The electricity is on again in most of the other planned emergency work areas.
Soyaya said the power outage in Kariega was, meanwhile, due to a circuit breaker tripping.
“Our team is on site, working on phasing restoration to bring customers back online.
“Please note, not all customers will have their power restored simultaneously, due to overloading constraints.”
He said the metro team was busy with cable jointing work between Tollgate and Market Square in Kariega.
“This project will take until December 12 as the cable has deteriorated and a large section needs to be replaced.”
Metro working to restore power in Summerstrand, Kariega
Image: Supplied
