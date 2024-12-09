Look out, criminals — unless you want a festive klap
Nelson Mandela Bay tourism stakeholders are working flat out to put the cuffs on crime and bring out the best in local attractions.
With the hijacking of a Dutch couple on the R335 last week, Bay tourism operators are calling for more policing, a bigger tourism budget and increased support and political will from both Bhisho and the metro...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.