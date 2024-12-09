Guests treated to miracle of birth at Eastern Cape reserve

This December, Lalibela is celebrating animal birthing season with a rebirth of its own by changing from a game reserve to a wildlife reserve.
The new name, Lalibela Wildlife Reserve, highlights its conservation focus.
“Our aim is to restore this land to a pristine wilderness, protecting the entire ecosystem,” chief executive Johann Lombard said.
December brings its own gifts in the form of numerous baby animals born between now and January.
At the end of each year, SA’s warm sunny days and festive spirit coincide with a birthing season for many animal species, bringing adorable new life to the country’s wild lands.
Those who visit the Eastern Cape terrain during the holiday stand a chance to witness the miracle of birth, with abundant sightings of baby antelope, zebra, elephant and perhaps even the more elusive cheetah.
Synchronised birthing is the reason behind December’s flurry of young fauna.
Impala, a medium-sized antelope, will usually drop the first lambs of the season. Blesbok, another type of antelope endemic to Southern Africa, are close behind.
The Blesbok is easy to tell apart from others, sporting striking white facial markings and a horizontal brown line between its eyes.
Red hartebeest, kudu, eland and black wildebeest all reach the end of their gestation period during high summer, and by then, the reserve is alive with fawn-coloured, big-eyed young finding their way in the world beyond the womb on wobbly legs.
Species such as zebra, giraffe, rhino and elephant produce young throughout the year, including in December.
The skies, too, are aflutter with new life — warm weather sees birds making their nests, while migratory species such as the European starling and various cuckoo species journey to Lalibela’s hospitable ecosystem.
Vehicle-based and walking safaris offer different views of the landscape, giving guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the wild.
“Changing our name to Lalibela Wildlife Reserve better reflects our mission and purpose of a non-consumptive reserve dedicated to preserving wildlife and ecosystems from animals to plants and insects.
“There’s no better time to make this change than during the birthing season, when our reserve is teeming with new life,” Lombard said.
Adding to the excitement of the summer season is the reserve’s lush new Travel Lounge, offering visitors yet another space to unwind.
Armed with a vision to create a space for relaxation where arriving guests can immediately immerse themselves in the safari experience, the Lalibela team set about refurbishing a spacious 20-year-old building.
The Travel Lounge also tells Lalibela’s story — a viewing table showcases skulls, bones, artefacts and tools, while a video presentation and timeline display trace the property’s evolution from a dairy farm to the thriving wildlife reserve it is today.
HeraldLIVE
Guests treated to miracle of birth at Eastern Cape reserve
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
