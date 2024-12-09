Cash-in-transit heist brings mayhem to Bay’s M17

It was an afternoon of high drama on Monday as a cash-in-transit heist unfolded on the M17 in Nelson Mandela Bay, resulting in bloodshed.
“The Hawks can confirm the incident which occurred in the area of Gqeberha, but more details cannot yet be divulged,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“More details regarding the incident will be released on Tuesday morning.”
According to a police insider, the incident occurred on the M17 between Motherwell and Kwazakhele.
“The cash van was shot at,” the insider said.
“It was riddled with bullet holes.
“Guards from the CIT [cash-in-transit] company were shot.
“The suspects fled in the direction of Kwazakhele.
“Everyone then joined in the chase. They were found in Samkele Street, Kwazakhele.”
The source said a shoot-out then ensued.
“Reports indicate two were fatally wounded and three were arrested,” the source said.
“The bomb squad was also at the scene.
“The Hawks are investigating the case.”
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge declined to comment and referred the reporter to the Hawks.
