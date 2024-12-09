News

Bible verses taken out of context — Pastor Timothy Omotoso

Pastor finally takes the stand, claiming teachings and quotes from scripture could have been misconstrued

By Riaan Marais - 09 December 2024

Anything he may have said that could be construed as a sexual remark towards his congregants was actually a quote from a scripture — or so claims Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

The human trafficking accused televangelist took the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, more than seven years after his arrest...

